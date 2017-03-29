Somalia faces major cholera outbreak

The United Nations has raised alarm over a major outbreak of cholera in southern Somalia.

Aid groups are already scrambling to help people suffering from severe drought and mass malnutrition.

The UN is urging immediate action and aid to avert the crisis.

Al Jazeera got access to a hospital in Baidoa in the badly-hit southern region.

Caroline Malone reports.

