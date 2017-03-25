Home » News » Somali refugees return home amid new leadership

Somali refugees return home amid new leadership

March 25, 2017

Hundreds of refugees are leaving for Somalia almost every day.
Ever since voluntary repatriation started in 2014, more than 50,000 people have returned.
They give up their refugee status and are given some money and basic supplies such as blankets.
Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from the Dadaab refugee camp in northeastern Kenya.

