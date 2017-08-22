Home » News » Solar eclipse: The moments the sun went out

Solar eclipse: The moments the sun went out

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

A total solar eclipse moved across the United States, from coast to coast on Monday.

It was the first time an eclipse crossed most of the country, since 1979.

The event was likely to be the most photographed and most studied eclipse in history.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Casper, Wyoming.

