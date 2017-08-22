Solar eclipse: The moments the sun went out

A total solar eclipse moved across the United States, from coast to coast on Monday.

It was the first time an eclipse crossed most of the country, since 1979.

The event was likely to be the most photographed and most studied eclipse in history.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Casper, Wyoming.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/