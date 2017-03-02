Snapchat set for $24bn value at stock market debut

Subscribe to France 24 now:
The messaging app Snapchat goes public on the Nasdaq later. If the stock market launch is successful, the company will be valued at up to $24 billion, despite the fact that’s it has never made a profit. Also today, Lego is to launch a new range celebrating the women of NASA.
