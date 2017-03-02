Snapchat set for $24bn value at stock market debut

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

The messaging app Snapchat goes public on the Nasdaq later. If the stock market launch is successful, the company will be valued at up to $24 billion, despite the fact that’s it has never made a profit. Also today, Lego is to launch a new range celebrating the women of NASA.

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en