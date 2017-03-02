Home » News » Snapchat set for $24bn value at stock market debut

Snapchat set for $24bn value at stock market debut

News Desk March 2, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 1 Views

The messaging app Snapchat goes public on the Nasdaq later. If the stock market launch is successful, the company will be valued at up to $24 billion, despite the fact that’s it has never made a profit. Also today, Lego is to launch a new range celebrating the women of NASA.

