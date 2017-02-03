Smarter robots open up new possibilities

Europe’s biggest trade show for robotics is under way in Madrid.
Robots are already everywhere, from simple automated vacuum cleaners to advanced industrial machines.
But as the robots become smarter, a whole new world of possibilities is opening up.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from Madrid.
