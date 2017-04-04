Home » News » #SkyDebate: Should parents be best friends with their kids?

#SkyDebate: Should parents be best friends with their kids?

April 4, 2017

“I have a son… I want to be pals with him. What’s so wrong?”

An education expert says dads may be failing their sons by trying to be their friends. Watch and share our #SkyDebate.

