Six years after the beginning of the Egyptian revolution, what has changed?

News Desk January 25, 2017 News Leave a comment 1 Views

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Weds. 25.01.17: Six years after the beginning of the Egyptian revolution, papers reflect on what’s changed. Also, Israel announces plans to build an additional 2.500 units inside West Bank Settlements. According to Haaretz, with Trump in power ‘hunting season has opened’. But is this good for Israel? Also, papers applaud more diversity in the Oscars nominations.

