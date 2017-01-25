Six years after the beginning of the Egyptian revolution, what has changed?

Subscribe to France 24 now :

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Weds. 25.01.17: Six years after the beginning of the Egyptian revolution, papers reflect on what’s changed. Also, Israel announces plans to build an additional 2.500 units inside West Bank Settlements. According to Haaretz, with Trump in power ‘hunting season has opened’. But is this good for Israel? Also, papers applaud more diversity in the Oscars nominations.

Visit our website :

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel :

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook :

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter :

https://twitter.com/France24_en