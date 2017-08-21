Home » News » Silk Way Rally 2017. Moscow-Xi’an (360° VIDEO)

Silk Way Rally 2017. Moscow-Xi’an (360° VIDEO)

News Desk August 21, 2017 News Leave a comment

Enjoy a unique, first-hand experience, brought to you by RT 360. RT gives you the opportunity to take part in the legendary Silk Way Rally. RT followed crews on their way from Red Square in Moscow to China’s Xi’an region, covering a distance of almost 10,000km over two weeks.

