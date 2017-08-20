Sierra Leone mudslides: More evacuations expected as death toll rises

At least 450 people are now confirmed dead after a massive mudslide in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown.

Another 600 are still missing and hopes of finding them alive are fading. Humanitarian aid has started to arrive in makeshift camps for survivors.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Regent, Sierra Leone.

