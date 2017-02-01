Home » News » Ship on Fire! Viking Up Helly Aa festival heats up in Scotland

Ship on Fire! Viking Up Helly Aa festival heats up in Scotland

News Desk February 1, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Hundreds of modern-day Vikings celebrated the Up Helly Aa Viking fire festival in Lerwick on the Shetlands, an archipelago of Scotland. They paraded through the streets carrying burning torches before they set light to their replica Viking ship. The festival falls on the last Tuesday in January. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/81zp

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

