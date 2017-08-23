Home » Sport » Cricket » Shahid Afridi Makes 42-Ball Century In Massive Score – Derbyshire v Hampshire NatWest T20 Blast 2017

August 23, 2017

Shahid Afridi hit a maiden Twenty20 hundred as Hampshire thumped Derbyshire by 101 runs. The Pakistani talisman’s knock was the fastest of this year’s blast and included seven sixes, helping Hampshire to reach a huge 249-8 in their 20 overs.

