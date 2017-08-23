Shahid Afridi Makes 42-Ball Century In Massive Score – Derbyshire v Hampshire NatWest T20 Blast 2017

Shahid Afridi hit a maiden Twenty20 hundred as Hampshire thumped Derbyshire by 101 runs. The Pakistani talisman’s knock was the fastest of this year’s blast and included seven sixes, helping Hampshire to reach a huge 249-8 in their 20 overs.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:

http://www.ecb.co.uk