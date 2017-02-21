Home » News » Security concerns dominate European Police Congress in Berlin

Security concerns dominate European Police Congress in Berlin

News Desk February 21, 2017

European countries need to do more to prevent an upsurge of violent attacks across the continent.

That was the message from the German Interior Minister at the 20th European Police Conference in Berlin.

Thomas de Maiziere told delegates that Europe needs to know more about the people who come and go to member states.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Berlin.

