Sea The Stars – Irish Champion Stakes (2009)

One of the greats – the mighty See The Stars lands the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown for his fifth Group 1 victory on the spin in an absolutely stellar Classic campaign.

Winner of the 2000 Guineas that May, Sea The Stars went on to triumph in the Derby, Eclipse, Juddmonte International, Irish Champion Stakes and finally the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in a magical seven months for jockey Mick Kinane and trainer John Oxx.

