UK Weather: Weekend weather – Wetter and windier 10/02/22

Met Office – Weather published this video item, entitled “Weekend weather – Wetter and windier 10/02/22” – below is their description.

Wetter and windier weather arrives this weekend for most of the UK. Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern has the weekend forecast.

……………………………………………………………………………….

The forecast and any weather warnings within this video are accurate at time of recording. To ensure you have the most up to date weather information, check the forecast on www.metoffice.gov.uk or via the Met Office app.

Met Office – Weather YouTube Channel