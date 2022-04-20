UK Weather: Wednesday afternoon forecast 20/04/22

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Met Office – Weather published this video item, entitled “Wednesday afternoon forecast 20/04/22” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - Met Office - Weather

The Meteorological Office, abbreviated as the Met Office is the United Kingdom’s national weather service.

It is an executive agency and trading fund of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy led by CEO Penelope Endersby, who took on the role as Chief Executive in December 2018, is the first woman to do so.

The Met Office makes meteorological predictions across all timescales from weather forecasts to climate change.

Recent from Met Office - Weather: