Australia Weather: Weekly weather from the Bureau of Meteorology: Sunday November, 2022

by
Bureau of Meteorology published this video item, entitled “Weekly weather from the Bureau of Meteorology: Sunday November, 2022” – below is their description.

Today’s weekly weather forecast, as aired on ABC Landline, explains the ongoing rain and severe thunderstorms across eastern Australia, the cooler showery weather in the southeast and the heat and storms across northern Australia during this week.

Find the latest forecasts at www.bom.gov.au and explore 5 new extreme climate and weather outlook tools providing the agriculture sector and farmers with more detail on unseasonal rainfall and temperatures for any location in Australia – weeks, months, and seasons ahead. Free and available on the Bureau’s website.

Segment aired Sunday 13th November 2022 and was presented by our meteorologist Dean Narramore.

The Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology. Includes videos about the work of the Bureau in the areas of weather, water, climate and more.

The Bureau of Meteorology operates under the authority of the Meteorology Act 1955 and the Water Act 2007 which provide the legal basis for its activities. The Bureau of Meteorology must also fulfill Australia’s international obligations under the Convention of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and related international meteorological treaties and agreements.

The Director of Meteorology reports to the Minister for the Environment on all general matters, and to the Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources on water-related matters.

