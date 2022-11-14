Australia Weather: Weekly weather from the Bureau of Meteorology: Sunday November, 2022

Bureau of Meteorology published this video item, entitled “Weekly weather from the Bureau of Meteorology: Sunday November, 2022” – below is their description.

Today’s weekly weather forecast, as aired on ABC Landline, explains the ongoing rain and severe thunderstorms across eastern Australia, the cooler showery weather in the southeast and the heat and storms across northern Australia during this week.

Find the latest forecasts at www.bom.gov.au and explore 5 new extreme climate and weather outlook tools providing the agriculture sector and farmers with more detail on unseasonal rainfall and temperatures for any location in Australia – weeks, months, and seasons ahead. Free and available on the Bureau’s website.

Segment aired Sunday 13th November 2022 and was presented by our meteorologist Dean Narramore.

