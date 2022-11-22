Australia Weather: State of the Climate 2022

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - Bureau of Meteorology
The Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology. Includes videos about the work of the Bureau in the areas of weather, water, climate and more.
The Bureau of Meteorology operates under the authority of the Meteorology Act 1955 and the Water Act 2007 which provide the legal basis for its activities. The Bureau of Meteorology must also fulfill Australia’s international obligations under the Convention of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and related international meteorological treaties and agreements.
The Director of Meteorology reports to the Minister for the Environment on all general matters, and to the Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources on water-related matters.
Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.
Climate is the long-term average of weather, typically averaged over a period of 30 years. More rigorously, it is the mean and variability of meteorological variables over a time spanning from months to millions of years.