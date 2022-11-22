Australia Weather: State of the Climate 2022

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Get the facts in our latest State of the Climate report: http://www.bom.gov.au/state-of-the-climate/. Co-developed with @CSIRO, the report draws on the latest climate monitoring, science and projection information.

Bureau of Meteorology published this video item, entitled "State of the Climate 2022"

About This Source - Bureau of Meteorology

The Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology. Includes videos about the work of the Bureau in the areas of weather, water, climate and more.

The Bureau of Meteorology operates under the authority of the Meteorology Act 1955 and the Water Act 2007 which provide the legal basis for its activities. The Bureau of Meteorology must also fulfill Australia’s international obligations under the Convention of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and related international meteorological treaties and agreements.

The Director of Meteorology reports to the Minister for the Environment on all general matters, and to the Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources on water-related matters.

