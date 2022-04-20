Australia Weather: Severe Weather Update: rain developing for the tropics with heavy falls likely – 20 April 2022

Bureau of Meteorology published this video item, entitled “Severe Weather Update: rain developing for the tropics with heavy falls likely – 20 April 2022” – below is their description.

Severe Weather Update: rain developing for the tropics with heavy falls likely. Video current: 1.30pm AEST 20 April 2022

About This Source - Bureau of Meteorology

The Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology. Includes videos about the work of the Bureau in the areas of weather, water, climate and more.

The Bureau of Meteorology operates under the authority of the Meteorology Act 1955 and the Water Act 2007 which provide the legal basis for its activities. The Bureau of Meteorology must also fulfill Australia’s international obligations under the Convention of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and related international meteorological treaties and agreements.

The Director of Meteorology reports to the Minister for the Environment on all general matters, and to the Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources on water-related matters.

