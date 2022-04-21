Australia Weather: Severe Weather Update: Qld’s northeast tropical coast to see heavy to intense rainfall-21 April 2022

by

Bureau of Meteorology published this video item, entitled “Severe Weather Update: Qld’s northeast tropical coast to see heavy to intense rainfall-21 April 2022” – below is their description.

Severe Weather Update: Queensland’s northeast tropical coast to see heavy to intense rainfall. Video current: 1.00pm AEST 21 April 2022

Know your weather, know your risk. For the latest forecasts and warnings, go to our website www.bom.gov.au or the #BOMWeather app.

Bureau of Meteorology YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bureau of Meteorology

The Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology. Includes videos about the work of the Bureau in the areas of weather, water, climate and more.

The Bureau of Meteorology operates under the authority of the Meteorology Act 1955 and the Water Act 2007 which provide the legal basis for its activities. The Bureau of Meteorology must also fulfill Australia’s international obligations under the Convention of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and related international meteorological treaties and agreements.

The Director of Meteorology reports to the Minister for the Environment on all general matters, and to the Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources on water-related matters.

Recent from Bureau of Meteorology:

Australia Weather: Severe Weather Update: rain developing for the tropics with heavy falls likely – 20 April 2022

Category: Weather

Australia Weather: Weekly weather from the Bureau of Meteorology: Sunday 17 April, 2022

Category: Weather

Australia Weather: Climate and Water Outlook, issued 14 April 2022

Category: Weather

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Sydney’s ANZAC Day activities to go ahead with not many restrictions in 2022 | 7NEWS

Category: News

The Leaders’ debate + Solomon Islands, China security pact | Afternoon Briefing | ABC News

Category: Manufacturing, News

China confirms signing of Solomon Islands security pact, as US warns of regional instability

Category: Media, News

PM defends ‘blessed’ comment, Melbourne’s nude beach sparks public outrage | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Man dies near three Silver Service vehicles at Centennial Park | 7NEWS

Category: News

Grandmother forced to wait seven hours for ambulance after breaking hip | 9 News Australia

Category: News

US court rules against mask mandate on public transport | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Queensland

Queensland (QLD) is an Australian state covering the continent’s northeast, with a coastline stretching nearly 7,000km. Its offshore Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, hosts thousands of marine species. The city of Cairns is a gateway to the reef and tropical Daintree Rainforest. The capital, Brisbane, is flanked by the surfing beaches of the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

5 Recent Items: Queensland

Renewed calls for Tamil family to be returned to Biloela | 7.30

Category: News

South East Queensland’s most affordable suburbs revealed | 7NEWS

Category: News

Albanese urges Aussies not to ‘underestimate’ him, Toxic fire rages in Sydney | 9 News Australia

Category: Manufacturing, News

PM and Albanese shake off opinion polls, Terrifying tree fall traps man in car | 9 News Australia

Category: Mining & Minerals, News

Two leaders start second week with scare campaigns in WA and QLD | ABC News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....