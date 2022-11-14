Australia Weather: Severe Weather Update: Heavy rain eased for south-east Aus, flood risk for NSW – 14 November 2022

by
Severe weather update: heavy rain eased for south-east aus, flood risk for nsw - 14 november 2022

Bureau of Meteorology published this video item, entitled “Severe Weather Update: Heavy rain eased for south-east Aus, flood risk for NSW – 14 November 2022” – below is their description.

Severe Weather Update: Heavy rain has now eased for south-east Australia, with significant flood risk for NSW. Video current: 1:30pm AEDT 14 November 2022.

Know your weather, know your risk. For the latest forecasts and warnings, go to our website www.bom.gov.au or the BOM Weather app.

Bureau of Meteorology YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Bureau of Meteorology

The Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology. Includes videos about the work of the Bureau in the areas of weather, water, climate and more.

The Bureau of Meteorology operates under the authority of the Meteorology Act 1955 and the Water Act 2007 which provide the legal basis for its activities. The Bureau of Meteorology must also fulfill Australia’s international obligations under the Convention of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and related international meteorological treaties and agreements.

The Director of Meteorology reports to the Minister for the Environment on all general matters, and to the Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources on water-related matters.

Recent from Bureau of Meteorology:

Australia Weather: Severe Weather Update: Major flooding continues across much of inland NSW – 17 November 2022

Category: Weather

Australia Weather: Weekly weather from the Bureau of Meteorology: Sunday November, 2022

Category: Agriculture, Weather

Australia Weather: Severe Weather Update: Severe thunderstorms for eastern Australia – 11 November 2022

Category: Weather

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

News Hit: 3 men found guilty over downing of MH17; manhunt following Brisbane hit and run | Sunrise

Category: News

Australia v England, 1st ODI | Dawid Malan’s Hundred Not Enough | Cricket Highlights

Category: Sport

COP27: ‘worthless words’ or cause for optimism? | ABC News Daily Podcast

Category: News

Press Conference: Andy Farrell On His Team Selection For Australia

Category: Media, Rugby Union

New opening pair set up win after Malan’s lone hand | Australia v England 2022-23

Category: Cricket

As Fiji’s election approaches, Frank Bainimarama sets sights on a third term as PM | The World

Category: News

Guangzhou to build more quarantine beds as China COVID cases rise, protests continue | The World

Category: News

In This Story: New South Wales

New South Wales is a southeastern Australian state, distinguished by its coastal cities and national parks. Sydney, its capital, is home to iconic structures such as the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Population: 7.544 million (Sept 2014)

3 Recent Items: New South Wales

Hughes, Patterson stand leads NSW to first one-day win | Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Category: Cricket

Prices of cherries and seafood to increase for Christmas 2022 | 7NEWS

Category: News

Third person feared missing in NSW flood emergency | ABC News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.