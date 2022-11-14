Australia Weather: Severe Weather Update: Heavy rain eased for south-east Aus, flood risk for NSW – 14 November 2022

Bureau of Meteorology published this video item, entitled “Severe Weather Update: Heavy rain eased for south-east Aus, flood risk for NSW – 14 November 2022” – below is their description.
Severe Weather Update: Heavy rain has now eased for south-east Australia, with significant flood risk for NSW. Video current: 1:30pm AEDT 14 November 2022.
Know your weather, know your risk. For the latest forecasts and warnings, go to our website www.bom.gov.au or the BOM Weather app.
About This Source - Bureau of Meteorology
The Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology. Includes videos about the work of the Bureau in the areas of weather, water, climate and more.
The Bureau of Meteorology operates under the authority of the Meteorology Act 1955 and the Water Act 2007 which provide the legal basis for its activities. The Bureau of Meteorology must also fulfill Australia’s international obligations under the Convention of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and related international meteorological treaties and agreements.
The Director of Meteorology reports to the Minister for the Environment on all general matters, and to the Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources on water-related matters.
