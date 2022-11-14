acmedsci published this video item, entitled “Mentoring matters for a career in medical sciences I Academy of Medical Sciences Mentoring Programme” – below is their description.

The Academy’s one-to-one Mentoring Programme provides post-doctoral and independent biomedical and health researchers with career development support by pairing them with a Fellow. To support the continued development and delivery of the mentoring programme we have a small advisory group comprised of Fellows, emerging research leaders and early career researchers with experience and interest or expertise in this area.

To find out more visit https://acmedsci.ac.uk/grants-and-schemes/mentoring-and-other-schemes/mentoring-programme

The Academy of Medical Sciences is the independent, expert voice of biomedical and health research in the UK. Our mission is to help create an open and progressive research sector to improve the health of people everywhere.

