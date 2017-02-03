Schools re-open after ISIL driven out of Mosul

More than a hundred thousand children have returned to school in Mosul.

The Iraqi city and nearby towns were under ISIL control for more than two years and it’s a massive challenge for the government to get the education system back to normal.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Mosul.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/