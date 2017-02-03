Home » News » Schools re-open after ISIL driven out of Mosul

Schools re-open after ISIL driven out of Mosul

News Desk February 3, 2017 News Leave a comment 2 Views

More than a hundred thousand children have returned to school in Mosul.

The Iraqi city and nearby towns were under ISIL control for more than two years and it’s a massive challenge for the government to get the education system back to normal.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Mosul.

