Schools re-open after ISIL driven out of Mosul

More than a hundred thousand children have returned to school in Mosul.
The Iraqi city and nearby towns were under ISIL control for more than two years and it’s a massive challenge for the government to get the education system back to normal.
Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Mosul.
