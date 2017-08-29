Home » News » Saudi-led coalition admits killing civilians in airstrike in Yemen ‘by mistake’

Saudi-led coalition admits killing civilians in airstrike in Yemen ‘by mistake’

News Desk August 29, 2017 News Leave a comment

The Saudi-led coalition has assumed responsibility for the deaths of civilians killed in an airstrike carried out in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and said that a “technical mistake” led to the incident. UNICEF’s representative in Yemen told RT about the shocking numbers of children suffering in the conflict.

