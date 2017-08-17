Home » Sport » Cricket » Sarah Taylor Makes Debut As England Stars Shine – Lancashire v Surrey Kia Super League 2017

Sarah Taylor Makes Debut As England Stars Shine – Lancashire v Surrey Kia Super League 2017

August 17, 2017

England’s multi-talented Sarah Taylor made her debut in the Kia Super League as Lancashire took on Surrey. But it was her fellow teammates Tammy Beaumont and Natalie Sciver, who swung the game away from Taylor’s team, and gave the Stars a convincing victory.

