Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to face verdict in bribery trial

A South Korean court is to rule on Friday on corruption charges against Lee Jae-yong.
He is the billionaire head of Samsung Group.
The verdict follows a six-month trial in a nationwide bribery scandal that triggered the forced dismissal of the country’s president, Park Geun-hye, from office.
Al Jazeera’s Kathy Novak reports from Seoul.
