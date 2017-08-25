Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to face verdict in bribery trial

A South Korean court is to rule on Friday on corruption charges against Lee Jae-yong.

He is the billionaire head of Samsung Group.

The verdict follows a six-month trial in a nationwide bribery scandal that triggered the forced dismissal of the country’s president, Park Geun-hye, from office.

Al Jazeera’s Kathy Novak reports from Seoul.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/