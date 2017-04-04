Saint Petersburg Attack: Suicide bomber identified by remains found

Russian investigators have identified the suicide bomber in yesterday’s attack by remains found in one of the city’s metro carriages.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Across Russia, citizens pay their respects on the first of three days of mourning.
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en