S Korea: Political scandal dampens Winter Olympics preparations

In little more than a year, the 2018 Winter Olympics will get under way in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

In 2011 South Koreans celebrated winning the bid, the third attempt to host the games.

But recently, the organising committee said a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye has affected preparations.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports from PyeongChang.

