Home » News » Russian MoD releases drone footage of Roman theater in Palmyra blown up by ISIS

Russian MoD releases drone footage of Roman theater in Palmyra blown up by ISIS

News Desk February 13, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

The video released by Russian MoD shows the destroyed facade of the Roman theater and a tetrapylon which dates back to 270 AD.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Interrogating A Torturer – Rewind

Ten years ago Police Sergeant Julio Hector Simon, now 77, became the first torturer to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd