Home » News » ‘Russian Knights’ team perform amazing display at Army 2017 show

‘Russian Knights’ team perform amazing display at Army 2017 show

News Desk August 27, 2017 News Leave a comment

The Russian Knights aerobatic team roared through the skies at the ‘Army-2017’ International Military-Technical Forum in Kubinka on August 26, 2017

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv
RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

US: Hurricane Harvey weakens as flood threat rises

Texas residents are starting to assess the damage done by Hurricane Harvey. But some are …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd