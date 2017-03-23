Home » News » Russian FSB arrests arms smugglers who use postal service to deliver weapons from US

Russian FSB arrests arms smugglers who use postal service to deliver weapons from US

News Desk March 23, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested alleged arms smugglers in nationwide raids, saying the suspects have used international postal services to ship weapons from the US to Russia.

READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/86ss

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

James Corden delivers emotional tribute

On Tuesday’s “Late Late Show with James Corden,” native Londoner Corden paid tribute to the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd