Russian FSB arrests arms smugglers who use postal service to deliver weapons from US

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested alleged arms smugglers in nationwide raids, saying the suspects have used international postal services to ship weapons from the US to Russia.

READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/86ss

