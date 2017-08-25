Home » News » Russian children stranded in Iraqi orphanage reunite with relatives following RT campaign

Russian children stranded in Iraqi orphanage reunite with relatives following RT campaign

News Desk August 25, 2017 News Leave a comment

Russian-speaking children left stranded at an orphanage in the Iraqi capital – have returned home. It’s believed their parents fled to the country with them to join Islamic State. Earlier this month, we launched a campaign to find relatives of the children left in the Baghdad orphanage.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Federal Emergency Management Agency chief briefs on Hurricane Harvey preparedness

Brock Long discusses on “GMA” the latest predictions for the severity of the storm and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd