Home » News » Russian air force destroys 200+ ISIS terrorists heading for Deir ez-Zor, Syria – MoD

News Desk August 21, 2017 News Leave a comment

The Russian air force has destroyed a large column of Islamic State militants, vehicles and large caliber weapons heading to the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, the Russian defense ministry has said. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8kwf

