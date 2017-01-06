Russia involved in US presidential election: “the hacking did not affect the outcome”

Subscribe to France 24 now :

Kevin Ryan, a retired Brigadier General of the US army and now Director of the Defense and Intelligence Project at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs of Harvard University, gives his analysis on the involvment of Russia saying it had no impact on the outcome of the election and that the biggest problem the US are having now is Trump denying the CIA report.

