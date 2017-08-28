Russia installs Crimea bridge railway arch in ‘unique operation’ (DRONE FOOTAGE)

Russian engineers have begun a 72-hour moving operation to position a 227-meter-long railway arch for the Crimea Bridge on the piers located in the Kerch Strait in what is regarded as a ‘unique operation’ in global bridge building. The arch, which stands 227 meters long and 45 meters high, was assembled onshore at the Kerch Peninsula. On Sunday, the construction teams started transporting the whole construction, which weighs more than 6,000 tonnes into place in the Kerch Strait, where it will be installed on special 35 meter-high piers and thus form one of the fairway arches of the Crimea Bridge. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8li4

