Root On “Unknown” Conditions Of First Ever Day/Night Test – England v West Indies 1st Test 2017

New faces, pink balls, Test cricket under lights – there’s plenty to ask Joe Root ahead of the first Test against West Indies at Edgbaston.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:

http://www.ecb.co.uk