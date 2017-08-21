Root On Stuart Broad Surpassing Ian Botham’s Record – England v West Indies First Test 2017

Joe Root looks back on a thoroughly comprehensive victory against the West Indies in the 1st ever day/night Test in England, in which his team secured victory inside three days, and Stuart Broad became England’s second highest wicket-taker of all time.

