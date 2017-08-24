Rome police disperse rioting migrants with water cannons

Rome police have used water cannons to disperse more than a hundred migrants. Crowds of migrants had taken to the streets in protest over the eviction of hundreds of people from an occupied building. Rioting refugees threw projectiles at officers and blocked nearby streets.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.