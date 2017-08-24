Home » News » Rome police disperse rioting migrants with water cannons

Rome police disperse rioting migrants with water cannons

News Desk August 24, 2017 News Leave a comment

Rome police have used water cannons to disperse more than a hundred migrants. Crowds of migrants had taken to the streets in protest over the eviction of hundreds of people from an occupied building. Rioting refugees threw projectiles at officers and blocked nearby streets.

