Rogue Nation: North Korea and the death of Kim Jong-Nam (part 1)

The presumed poisoning at Kuala Lumpur airport of the half-brother of North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un has triggered a recall of ambassadors and put Pyongyang watchers on high alert. Why him? Why now? Hot on the heels of a fresh ballistic missile test, one of the world’s most reclusive regimes has yet again succeeded in grabbing our full attention. We’ll ask our panel whether – if this is indeed a political assassination – it’s a sign of strength or weakness.

Click here for PART TWO.



Produced by Yi SONG, François WIBAUX and Laure Fourquet.

