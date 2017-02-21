Rogue Nation: North Korea and the death of Kim Jong-Nam (part 1)

Subscribe to France 24 now:
The presumed poisoning at Kuala Lumpur airport of the half-brother of North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un has triggered a recall of ambassadors and put Pyongyang watchers on high alert. Why him? Why now? Hot on the heels of a fresh ballistic missile test, one of the world’s most reclusive regimes has yet again succeeded in grabbing our full attention. We’ll ask our panel whether – if this is indeed a political assassination – it’s a sign of strength or weakness.
Produced by Yi SONG, François WIBAUX and Laure Fourquet.
