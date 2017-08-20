Home » Sport » Football » Bundesliga » Robert Lewandowski – The Most Complete Striker

Robert Lewandowski – The Most Complete Striker

Sport Desk August 20, 2017 Bundesliga Leave a comment

The Polish superstar’s career in numbers
Robert Lewandowski is quite simply a phenomenon. He scores when he wants, whether with his left foot, right foot, or with his head. Whether drilling home a penalty or curling in a free-kick. He’s a striker with an incredible nose for goal and sublime control. What do you reckon? Is Robert Lewandowski the most complete striker in the world? Let us know in the comments below!​

