Roadside bombs kill 10 Egyptian soldiers in Sinai

At least 10 Egyptian soldiers were killed as fighting in the Sinai Peninsula intensified, an army spokesman said.
The troops’ vehicles were hit by explosions during a raid on an armed group affiliated with ISIL.
Egyptian security forces say they killed 15 people and arrested seven more during the operation.
Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/