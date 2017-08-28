Home » News » Rights groups slam Trump’s plan to arm US police with military gear

Rights groups slam Trump’s plan to arm US police with military gear

News Desk August 28, 2017 News Leave a comment

US President Donald Trump is set to fully restore a government programme allowing the military to give unused equipment to police, giving them access to heavy arms, protective gear and even helicopters.

But civil rights groups are worried it will lead to more violence between protesters and police.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

