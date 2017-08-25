Home » News » Rhodri Colwyn Philipps abandons appeal over Gina Miller post – BBC News

Rhodri Colwyn Philipps abandons appeal over Gina Miller post – BBC News

August 25, 2017

A viscount has abandoned his appeal against a conviction for posting malicious Facebook messages after a judge warned his 12-month prison sentence could be increased.
Rhodri Colwyn Philipps was last month found guilty on two counts of making malicious communications.
An online post offered £5,000 to anyone who ran over businesswoman Gina Miller, and another related to an immigrant.
A judge said there was a “risk” his sentence could increase if he appealed.

