Home » News » Revolutionary twin-fuselage aircraft show-tested in Moscow

Revolutionary twin-fuselage aircraft show-tested in Moscow

News Desk February 1, 2017 News Leave a comment 1 Views

Revolutionary model of a twin-fuselage aircraft was filmed in action for the very first time during a show-test in a wind tunnel at the Central Aero-Hydrodynamic Institute in Moscow.

Research Associate at TsAGI, Evgeniy Pigusov, explained that “this configuration allows for increased ability to carry loads,” and went on to add that it will also “save up to nine per cent of take-off weight with the help of the two fuselages.”

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Donald Trump & US Supreme Court: All you need to know – BBC News

Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick is expected to restore the court’s narrow conservative majority if …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd