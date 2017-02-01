Revolutionary twin-fuselage aircraft show-tested in Moscow

Revolutionary model of a twin-fuselage aircraft was filmed in action for the very first time during a show-test in a wind tunnel at the Central Aero-Hydrodynamic Institute in Moscow.

Research Associate at TsAGI, Evgeniy Pigusov, explained that “this configuration allows for increased ability to carry loads,” and went on to add that it will also “save up to nine per cent of take-off weight with the help of the two fuselages.”

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

