Rescued piglets served up as sausages – BBC News

A litter of piglets whose bacon was saved from a barn fire have been served up as dinner to the firefighters who rescued them.
The 18 piglets and two sows survived the fire in Wiltshire in February, which saw 60 tonnes of hay catch fire.
In a potentially controversial move, farmer Rachel Rivers thanked the Pewsey fire team by gifting them sausages

