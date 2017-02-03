Reporters Plus – Jihad Sisters. French Women Bound for ISIS

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN

The recruitment of women is a priority for the Islamic State group, not just as potential brides for terrorists but also to turn them into fighters.

These girls are often young and vulnerable and an easy prey for the jihadist web.

Don’t miss this special investigation by our reporters who penetrated their recruiting networks and made contact with the women of the jihad and their recruiters!

