Home » News » Reporters Plus – Jihad Sisters. French Women Bound for ISIS

Reporters Plus – Jihad Sisters. French Women Bound for ISIS

News Desk February 3, 2017 News Leave a comment 5 Views

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

The recruitment of women is a priority for the Islamic State group, not just as potential brides for terrorists but also to turn them into fighters.

These girls are often young and vulnerable and an easy prey for the jihadist web.
Don’t miss this special investigation by our reporters who penetrated their recruiting networks and made contact with the women of the jihad and their recruiters!

Visit our website: http://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Police tear gas supporters of late DRC opposition leader

Police have fired tear gas at people who were paying their respects to Etienne Tshisekedi …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd