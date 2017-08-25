REPORTERS DROUGHT IN SOMALILAND

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/YouTubeEN

Just a few years ago, the self-declared Republic of Somaliland was a peaceful oasis in war-torn Somalia.

Somaliland once prospered from the camel trade, but now faces a humanitarian crisis.

With scarcely a drop of rain over the past four years, business and livestock are waning, and

throughout the Horn of Africa 17 million people are at risk of starvation.

But in the midst of this medical desert, there are some who are fighting to slow the approaching humanitarian catastrophe.

