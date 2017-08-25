Home » News » REPORTERS DROUGHT IN SOMALILAND

REPORTERS DROUGHT IN SOMALILAND

News Desk August 25, 2017 News Leave a comment

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveENJust a few years ago, the self-declared Republic of Somaliland was a peaceful oasis in war-torn Somalia.
Somaliland once prospered from the camel trade, but now faces a humanitarian crisis.
With scarcely a drop of rain over the past four years, business and livestock are waning, and
throughout the Horn of Africa 17 million people are at risk of starvation.
But in the midst of this medical desert, there are some who are fighting to slow the approaching humanitarian catastrophe.

Visit our website: http://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Refugee hate preacher receives $620K in social benefits in Switzerland

A Libyan immigrant who called on Allah to “destroy” non-Muslims during his prayer in a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd