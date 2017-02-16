Home » News » Reporter corrects President Donald Trump over vote count claim

Reporter corrects President Donald Trump over vote count claim

News Desk February 16, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

This reporter corrected Donald Trump over a claim he made about the size of his electoral college vote win in the US election, before asking him about “fake news” and why Americans should trust him.

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews and https://twitter.com/skynewsbreak

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews

For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps:

iPad https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/Sky-News-for-iPad/id422583124

iPhone https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GB

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

The Stream – Uprooting Israel’s ‘unrecognised’ Bedouin

On the Stream: A look at Israel’s efforts to relocate residents of “unrecognised” Bedouin villages …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd