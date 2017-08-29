Religious leaders participate in anti-hate march in US capital

Fifty-four years after Martin Luther King delivered his ”I have a dream” address on the steps of Washington’s Lincoln Memorial, hundreds of religious leaders have held a rally and march in the same city.

Many argued King’s speech is as relevant as ever in the era of Donald Trump.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.

