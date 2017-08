Reggie Miller 90’s Throw Back | Talks With Ahmad Rashad About The Game of Basketball

On his 52nd birthday, we look back to Reggie Miller having a conversation with Ahmad Rashad about the entertainment aspect of the game, his confidence as a shooter, and more!

