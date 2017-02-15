Home » News » Refugees suffering from serious illness in Syrian camp

Refugees suffering from serious illness in Syrian camp

News Desk February 15, 2017

Refugees from Iraq and Syria have told Al Jazeera that they have ended up in a virtual prison, leading to serious health issues.

They are living in the Al Hol camp in a remote area near Al Hassakeh, a Kurdish part of Syria, close to the Iraqi border.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports from Gaziantep, near the Turkey-Syria border.

