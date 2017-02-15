Refugees suffering from serious illness in Syrian camp

Refugees from Iraq and Syria have told Al Jazeera that they have ended up in a virtual prison, leading to serious health issues.

They are living in the Al Hol camp in a remote area near Al Hassakeh, a Kurdish part of Syria, close to the Iraqi border.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports from Gaziantep, near the Turkey-Syria border.

